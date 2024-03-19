Thomasville National Bank Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Kellanova worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kellanova by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $4,115,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,148,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,850,858. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.4 %

Kellanova stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. 1,187,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,170. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

