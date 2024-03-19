Thomasville National Bank Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.46. 891,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

