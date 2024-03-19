Thomasville National Bank Buys 5,160 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 348,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 48,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,872. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

