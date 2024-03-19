Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

