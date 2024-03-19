Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $580.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,422. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $560.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

