The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,563. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

