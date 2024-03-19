The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives $201.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $221.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

