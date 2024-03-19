The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $554,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,937 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

