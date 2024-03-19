The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Down 5.5% in February

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 673,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $175,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,387,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,378,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $167,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,327,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,044,453,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $5,780,959. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 238.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

