The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Cut by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,400. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

