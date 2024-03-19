The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.11. 534,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $162.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. The firm has a market cap of $381.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

