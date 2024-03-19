The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PNC opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

