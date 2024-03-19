The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.27

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.27 and last traded at $100.19, with a volume of 119397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

