The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 218,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Hackett Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.6 %

HCKT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $662.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Further Reading

