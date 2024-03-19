The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 218,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

HCKT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $662.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

