The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Hits New 1-Year High at $354.43

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $354.43 and last traded at $352.25, with a volume of 104110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $352.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.56 and its 200-day moving average is $303.88.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

