The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 216,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 2.22. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

