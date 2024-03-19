The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Cut by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,904. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.