The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.90. 5,213,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576,544. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20, a PEG ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.30. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

