The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

BKEAY stock remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Tuesday. 28 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.52.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.