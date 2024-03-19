Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001902 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $54.60 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001324 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000891 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 995,488,648 coins and its circulating supply is 974,839,643 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.