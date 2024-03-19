Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $145.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.2 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $157.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

