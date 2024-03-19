Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $167.42 and last traded at $170.43. 37,602,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 104,466,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.80.
TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.