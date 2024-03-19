Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $190.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $167.42 and last traded at $170.43. 37,602,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 104,466,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.80.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

