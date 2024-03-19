TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $233.74 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $233.74 million and $32.80 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00093755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001401 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,543,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,954,253,724 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.