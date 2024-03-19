TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.63. 4,966,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 19,929,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

TeraWulf Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TeraWulf by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in TeraWulf by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

