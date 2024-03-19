Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.97

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.97 and last traded at $101.92, with a volume of 264277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

