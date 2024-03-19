Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.89

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 3316372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CLSA began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,542,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

