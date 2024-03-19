Telephone and Data Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,565 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 2,711 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

