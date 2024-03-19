TE Connectivity Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

TE Connectivity has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.79.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 92.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

