TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $695,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.60. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $108.92.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

