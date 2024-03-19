TD Securities Trims Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Target Price to C$8.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NXR.UN opened at C$7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. The stock has a market cap of C$522.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.63. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$9.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

