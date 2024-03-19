TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.40. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TaskUs during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

