Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $105.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,797. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

