Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Raised by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.95. 4,258,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,880,511. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $694.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

