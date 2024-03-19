Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taitron Components by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

