System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target Cut to $2.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.84% from the company’s current price.

System1 Stock Down 3.3 %

SST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 25,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. System1 has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Get System1 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in System1 by 1,643.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,203,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in System1 by 505.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in System1 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,258,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of System1 by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of System1 by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.