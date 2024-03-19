Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of SNV opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

