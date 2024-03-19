Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

SG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SG opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Sweetgreen has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sweetgreen will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In related news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,017.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 58,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $949,976.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,356,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,555 shares of company stock worth $2,322,939. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

