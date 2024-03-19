Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 12%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $863.00 and last traded at $880.84. 5,302,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,463,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,000.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.25.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $730.37 and its 200 day moving average is $435.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

