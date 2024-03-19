SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $2.82 on Thursday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

