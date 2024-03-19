Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 386,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 626,105 shares.The stock last traded at $13.81 and had previously closed at $13.61.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,702,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,577,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,123 shares of company stock worth $3,786,929 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,601,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 392,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

