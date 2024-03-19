Substratum (SUB) Trading 153% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded up 218.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 153% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $1.35 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006124 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00027084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00015097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,869.47 or 1.00155660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010812 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00146811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001125 USD and is down -10.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.