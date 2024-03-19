Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned about 0.06% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 396.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $903.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

