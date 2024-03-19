Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 811 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $138,969,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

