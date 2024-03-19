Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 467 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

