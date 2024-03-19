Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $684,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.