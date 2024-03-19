Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $665,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

