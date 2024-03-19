Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $629,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $193.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its 200 day moving average is $156.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $195.12.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

