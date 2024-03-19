Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $563,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $339.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.95 and a fifty-two week high of $347.08.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.