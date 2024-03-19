Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.65 and a 12-month high of $186.15.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

