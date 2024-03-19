Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

